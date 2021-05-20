Morning Source: Gavin and Caleb Blanchette

Morning Source

Guest: Gavin and Caleb Blanchette



Originally Aired: August 5, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Ravenwood High School students Gavin and Caleb Blanchette about their volleyball careers. In 2020, the Blanchette brothers competed in the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and both won on their respective teams.

