First Watch Sets Open Date for New Nolensville Location

First Watch will soon open in Nolensville.

Located at 7350 Nolensville Road in the Village Green development, First Watch stated on social media that they will open on February 9th.

First Watch is known for its modern approach to breakfast and brunch, with every dish made to order using the freshest ingredients and no heat lamps, microwaves or deep fryers. Fan favorites include Avocado Toast, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Farmhouse Hash, The Traditional Breakfast and the brand’s signature Million Dollar Bacon. The all-day menu also offers lunch options such as the Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowl, Superfood Kale Salad and handcrafted sandwiches.

First Watch’s full menu is available daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. Sign up for VIP updates here.

