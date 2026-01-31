Cheekwood to Remain Closed After Winter Storm

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville remains closed. Cheekwood will remain closed until power is restored, facilities are fully operational, and the gardens are safe for visitors.

In a statement, they write: Like so many across our community, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens was significantly impacted by last weekend’s historic storm.

The gardens are deeply mindful of their neighbors who continue to be without electricity and heat, or who remain displaced from their homes. Our thoughts are with all those who are still recovering from the storm’s eﬀects.

While we continue to assess the condition of our grounds, we know the damage to our

trees and gardens is substantial. Most impacts involve heavy fallen limbs, and we

have a number of mature trees lost, exact number yet to be determined. With daytime

warming, limbs continue to drop, and because the safety of our team remains our

top priority it will take time to fully know the total property impact. We are relieved,

however, to share that the two majestic, 100-year-old oak trees that frame the front of

the Historic Mansion remain fully intact – powerful symbols of strength and resilience as

we all weather this moment together.

Cheekwood is and will remain closed until power is restored, facilities are fully

operational, and the gardens are safe for visitors. We do not have an estimated

reopening date at this time. Please continue to check our website and social channels

for reopening updates and rescheduling information for classes, special events and exhibitions including Orchids at Cheekwood, the Middle Tennessee Scholastic

Arts Competition and Exhibition, and Common Ground: The Hainsworth Collection in

Conversation with Cheekwood’s Permanent Collection.

We are proud and grateful for our dedicated Cheekwood team members who are securing the property and stand ready to begin cleanup and restoration eﬀorts as soon as it is safe to do so. At the same time, we remain committed to serving as a valuable community resource as we all turn to the work ahead of replanting and restoring our places of beauty. We will soon announce details on new Cheekwood classes, expert talks, and practical

information to support residents navigating their own post-storm recovery.

Nature is resilient – so is our community, and so is Cheekwood. With spring around the

corner will come renewal and the assurance that beauty will return. Cheekwood is

honored to continue serving our city as a place of beauty, inspiration, and solace

during diﬃcult times. We look forward to welcoming you back to Cheekwood soon!

