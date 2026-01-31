Studio Tenn Brings Deathtrap to Turner Theatre

Expect jaw-dropping twists at every turn in Studio Tenn’s upcoming production of “Deathtrap,” the four-time Tony Award-nominated thriller running from Thursday, February 5, through Sunday, February 22, 2026, in Turner Theater at The Factory at Franklin.

The suspense-filled show follows Sidney Bruhl, a once-celebrated writer who sees his opportunity to return to the spotlight when a former student brings him a brilliant script. What follows is a deadly game of manipulation, deceit and shocking twists that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, guessing until the final moment.

Directing Studio Tenn’s production of “Deathtrap” is Nat McIntyre. Currently an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Lipscomb University, McIntyre is no stranger to the non-profit professional theatre company — just last season, he graced the Turner Theater stage in “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

“Artists like Nat elevate Studio Tenn’s work on and off the stage,” said Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director for Studio Tenn. “His talent and connection to the Nashville theatre community strengthen our productions and reflect our commitment to cultivating bold, professional theatre in Middle Tennessee.”

Like the director, the cast highlights the depth of talent found across Music City’s theatre scene. Returning for his fourth Studio Tenn production is actor Geoffrey Davin as the limelight-chasing writer Sidney Bruhl. Davin has frequented Nashville stages in shows like “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “9 to 5,” “Human Resources” and “Thankskilling the Musical.”

Cliff Anderson will be played by Joseph Leitess. Leitess last performed with Studio Tenn in 2017 as Peter in “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.”

Starring as Myra Bruhl is multi-disciplinary artist Carrie Brewer. Some of her local acting credits include “Antony & Cleopatra,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Elf! The Musical.”

Returning to the Turner Theater stage is Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva as Helga ten Dorp. Whitcomb-Oliva has starred in shows like “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters,” “Next to Normal,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Rounding out the talented cast is James Crawford in his Studio Tenn debut as Porter Milgram. Crawford has performed across the country but may be recognized by local audiences from his performances in “Come From Away,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Shakespeare in Love.”

Studio Tenn audiences are accustomed to iconic dance moments on the Turner Theater stage, but “Deathtrap” delivers a different kind of choreography: meticulously staged fight sequences that heighten the suspense. Cast member Carrie Brewer (Myra) will also serve as the production’s Fight Director, crafting intense moments that are brought to life with precision and seamless storytelling. Brewer’s local fight choreography credits include “POTUS,” “Hamlet” and “Macbeth.”

Looking for the perfect date night or a thrilling night out? “Deathtrap” delivers an irresistible mystery that audiences won’t see coming, only at Turner Theater this February. Official tickets, starting at just $40, are only available for purchase at studiotenn.com, the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200, ext. 1. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, students and educators who present their respective IDs at the Studio Tenn box office.

