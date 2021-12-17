Metro Health Confirms First Case of Omicron Variant in Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
Omicron
photo from WHO

Nashville Public Health Department has confirmed the first case of Omicron Variant.

In a social media post, they stated, “The Metro Public Health Department reports the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant among a Nashville resident. The case had recently returned from a trip to South Africa and was tested shortly after starting to feel symptoms. The case experienced mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. The individual had been vaccinated and received a booster dose.”

They went on to say they are still learning more about the Omicron variant, its mitigation, and prevention.

Metro Public Health is encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to consider doing so. And those who are eligible for a booster to schedule it as soon as possible.

It ended by stating, “The CDC recommends all people wear a mask in indoor public settings with high numbers of COVID-19 cases.”

For the latest updates, visit Metro Public Health Department on Facebook.

Previous articleOBITUARY: Shellie (Clark) Brown
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here