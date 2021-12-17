Today’s Top Stories: Dec.17, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Studio Tenn
photo from Studio Tenn

Here’s a look at the top stories for Dec 17, 2021.

franklin credit card thief

1Recognize This Franklin Credit Card Thief?

Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone might recognize this woman, seen here, using a stolen credit card at a local drive-through. Read More

Mama D's Baked Mac N Cheese
photo from Mama D’s Baked Mac n Cheese Facebook

2A New Restaurant Devoted to Mac and Cheese to Open in Spring Hill

A mac and cheese-focused restaurant will open in Spring Hill. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant plans to open in January. Read More

franklin ulta beauty thief

3Suspect Steal Cosmetics From CoolSprings Galleria Ulta Beauty

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize this woman. She’s wanted for shoplifting almost $1,000 in cosmetics from the Cool Springs Ulta. Read More

Omicron
photo from WHO

4Metro Health Confirms First Case of Omicron Variant in Nashville

Nashville Public Health Department has confirmed the first case of Omicron Variant. Read More

Studio Tenn
photo from Studio Tenn

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Check out these events happening this weekend. Read More

Previous articleMetro Health Confirms First Case of Omicron Variant in Nashville
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here