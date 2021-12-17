OBITUARY: Shellie (Clark) Brown

Angela Michelle “Shellie” Brown, age 42 of Spring Hill, TN passed away December 15, 2021.

Shellie was a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She was a loving mom, daughter, sister and friend.

Preceded in death by mother, Shelia Ann Neal Clark; sister, Anna Marie Clark; grandparents, Robert I. and Janie Marie Stephens Clark and Richard A. “Hap” Neal. Survived by: children, Anna Marie (Austin) Pacetti, Austin Brown, Ayden Brown and Arianna Neal; grandchild, Oberon Elliott Pacetti; father, John Robert Clark; brother, Michael (Denise) Clark; nephews, Ethan, Jack and Gabe Clark and grandmother, Annie Lee Neal.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Dustin Clark officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Sunday prior to the service. Interment Hurt Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Shellie Clark Brown Memorial Fund, c/o Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174

