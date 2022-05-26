FIFA To Make Highly Anticipated 2026 World Cup Announcement, Will Nashville be Chosen as a Host City?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ will be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States, with the three countries sharing hosting privileges for the 48 games that comprise the World Cup. On June 16, FIFA will make a major and highly anticipated announcement related to the staging of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

According to FIFA.com, “Twenty-two candidate host cities are currently vying for the right to stage matches for the 48-team tournament hosted by three nations – both firsts for a FIFA World Cup. The current candidate host cities are Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington DC/Baltimore.”

The FIFA World Cup attracted as many as 3.5 billion viewers in the 2018 World Cup Final in Russia. If Nashville wins its bid this is estimated to provide hundreds of millions of dollars to the economy.