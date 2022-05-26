WCS Summer School Bus Route Information Available

Summer school bus information is now available on the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page.

Because bus numbers, stops and times will be very different from the regular school year, families of students attending summer school should check which bus their students will be riding using the Summer School Bus Information link.

Special needs bus drivers will directly contact their families after the regular school year is over.

The Stopfinder app will be available to families with their summer school bus schedule on May 31.

