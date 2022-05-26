Women’s and Children’s Boutique to Open in Spring Hill Just After Memorial Day

Lia & Jet, a women’s and children’s boutique, will open in Spring Hill at 5226 Main Street on May 31st.

In a social media post, they shared, “The day has come. We are cleared to open! Mark your calendars and come shop with us on the 31st! Tons of Children’s and Women’s summer clothing and accessories in stock. Along with hand-poured candles and home decor.”

In addition to clothing, they will offer $5 jewelry, handmade soaps, lotions, and more.

Tentative hours for the store are Tuesday – Friday, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm, and Saturday 11 am – 5 pm.

Previously in 2020, the boutique was open in Spring Hill at 3011 Harrah Drive before closing.

While you wait for the store to open, you can shop online here.

For the latest updates, visit Lia & Jet on Facebook.