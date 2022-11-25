Fabulous Frocks Hosting a Holiday Toy Drive for GraceWorks Ministries

Fabulous Frocks Bridal is excited to announce the launch of their Holiday Toy Drive, a fundraiser that will benefit GraceWorks Ministries. The official launch date for the drive is November 27, 2022.

GraceWorks Ministries is a local charity that benefits families in Williamson County. Their annual Manger event allows parents to choose toys for their children for Christmas. Fabulous Frocks is asking for toy donations to contribute to the Manger.

By bringing in a toy to donate to the drive, brides will receive a gift of their own during their appointment at Fabulous Frocks.

The event will run from November 27, 2022, through December 11, 2022, at Fabulous Frocks Bridal in Franklin at 1000 Meridian Boulevard. The Fabulous Frocks team is excited to give back to the community this holiday season.