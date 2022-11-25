Your Guide to the Last Week of High School Football Playoffs

The TSSAA Playoffs continue Friday, November 25 as teams across Tennessee battle for the final spots in the BlueCross Bowl state football title games. Championship games in all nine classes will be held Dec. 1-3, 2022 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

The matchups for the Division II title games on Thursday, Dec. 1 have been set as CPA will face Lipscomb Academy at 11 a.m. eastern, Friendship Christian will face Nashville Christian at 3 p.m. eastern, and Baylor will face MBA at 7 p.m. eastern. Tickets for the semifinal and final rounds are available through GoFan. For tickets click here.

In our Middle Tennessee coverage area, five teams are vying for a spot in the Championship game on Friday night, November 25. Click here for the schedule .

On game night, stay up-to-date with our Live Scoreboard .