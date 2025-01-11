Experience Neverland at TPAC’s Family Day

Step into a world of wonder where adventure awaits and imagination takes flight! The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® is thrilled to host Family Day 2025, a spectacular celebration of creativity, exploration and fun for all ages.

On Feb. 8, TPAC’s Jackson Hall and Polk Theater will transform into the enchanting world of Neverland. This all-inclusive event, which serves as a fundraiser to support TPAC’s mission and nationally recognized education initiatives, offers families a chance to connect through the magic of the arts, featuring a variety of activities, and interactive performances — all included with a ticket purchase.

From live performances to craft stations, Family Day offers a curated experience where adventure and imagination come alive. Here’s what attendees can look forward to:

Balloon Animals — Delight your little ones with whimsical creations crafted before their eyes.

Face Painting — Transform into your favorite Neverland character or create a unique design.

Performances by Nashville Theater School — Watch Peter Pan’s story come to life through captivating stage performances.

Dance Party with Nashville Ballet — Join the fun and learn a few magical moves with professional dancers with the Nashville Ballet.

Story Time with Abrakadabra Events — Delight in enchanting tales that inspire and entertain.

Photo Booth — Capture memories with a Neverland-inspired backdrop.

Craft Station — Sprinkle some pixie dust to create your own masterpiece.

And More! — Surprises and interactive activities await at every turn.

The purchase of a ticket includes all sensory-friendly activities, performances and a selection of drinks and snacks for all to enjoy. Families can take advantage of our Family 4 Pack and enjoy four tickets for $140. This exclusive offer is automatically applied at checkout when purchasing four tickets.

