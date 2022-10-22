Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in November 2022.

November 1

  • God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)
  • America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23
  • Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
  • Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
  • My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6
  • Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)
  • Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
  • True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12
  • Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C
  • 12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)
  • 28 Weeks Later (2007)
  • 8 Mile (2002)
  • A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)
  • Adaptation. (2002)
  • Along Came Polly (2004)
  • Aquamarine (2006)
  • Baby Boy (2001)
  • Battle of the Year (2013)
  • Black Christmas (2006)
  • The Call (2013)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
  • Carpool (1996)
  • Cast Away
  • Catering Christmas (2022)
  • Christmas on the Farm (2021)
  • City of Angels (1998)
  • Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
  • Deck the Halls (2011)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
  • Fools Rush In (1997)
  • Goodbye Lover (1999)
  • Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)
  • Hall Pass (2011)
  • Horses of McBride (2012)
  • The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
  • I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
  • I Am Number Four (2011)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)
  • The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Kollek (1995)
  • The Last Song (2010)
  • Legends Of The Fall (1994)
  • The Magic Crystal (2011)
  • Mama (2013)
  • Mamma Mia! (2008)
  • Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)
  • Meet Joe Black (1998)
  • Mom and Dad (2017)
  • Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
  • My Bloody Valentine (2009)
  • My Scientology Movie (2015)
  • Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)
  • Nativity Rocks! (2018)
  • The Net (1995)
  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
  • Night Of The Living Dead (1990)
  • Norman (2017)
  • Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
  • Notting Hill (1999)
  • The Nutcracker (1993)
  • Oblivion (2013)
  • Office Space (1999)
  • Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)
  • Open Season 3 (2011)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)
  • Poetic Justice (1993)
  • Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
  • The Raven (2012)
  • Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
  • Santa Who? (2000)
  • Say Anything (1989)
  • Second Best (1994)
  • Secret Window (2004)
  • The Sessions (2012)
  • Shanghai Knights (2003)
  • Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
  • Silent Hill (2006)
  • Snakes On A Plane (2006)
  • Snowglobe (2007)
  • Sommersby (1993)
  • Spanglish (2004)
  • Still Alice (2015)
  • Stir Crazy (1980)
  • The Sweetest Thing (2002)
  • Talk To Her (2002)
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
  • Terminator Salvation (2009)
  • This Means War (2010)
  • The Three Stooges (2011)
  • Tootsie (1982)
  • Ultraviolet (2006)
  • Underworld (2003)
  • Underworld Evolution (2006)
  • Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
  • Underworld Awakening (2012)
  • You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

November 2

  • Saw (2004)
  • Saw 2 (2005)
  • Saw 3 (2006)
  • Saw 4 (2007)
  • Saw 5 (2008)
  • Saw 6 (2009)
  • Saw 3D (2010)

November 3

  • Dreaming Walls (2022)

November 4

  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
  • All I Want For Christmas (2022)
  • Christmas Child (2004)
  • Christmas on Repeat (2022)
  • Funny Thing About Love (2021)
  • Good Neighbor (2022)
  • Menorah In The Middle (2022)
  • My Christmas Fiancé (2022)
  • Noelle (2007)
  • Passion of the Christ (2004)
  • Santa Games (2022)
  • Saving Christmas (2014)

November 7

  • Nektronic (2018)

November 8

  • War Dogs (2016)

November 9

  • All Rise: Season 3A

November 10

  • Warm Bodies (2013)

November 11

  • Code Name Banshee (2022)
  • First Love (2022)
  • Fruitvale Station (2013)
  • Pil’s Adventure (2021)

November 13

  • A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)
  • Catch the Fair One (2021)

November 15

  • 10.0 Earthquake (2014)
  • 12 Pups of Christmas (2018)
  • 2:22 (2017)
  • A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
  • Christmas Crush (2019)
  • Christmas Perfection (2018)
  • Every Other Holiday (2018)
  • Georgia Rule (2007)
  • Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)
  • Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)
  • The Dinner (2017)

November 16

  • Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series
  • Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

November 17

  • Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4
  • FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere
  • Country Chrstmas Album (2018)
  • My Old School (2022)
  • The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

November 18

  • An En Vogue Christmas (2014)
  • The Forgiven (2022)
  • Merry Kissmas (2015)

November 20

  • Dual (2022)

November 21

  • Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

November 22

  • Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

November 24

  • A Christmas Winter Song (2021)
  • A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)
  • Merry Kiss Cam (2022)

November 25

  • The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5
  • A Snow White Christmas (2018)
  • Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)
  • The Immaculate Room (2022)
  • Wrong Place (2022)

November 26

  • A Banquet (2021)
  • Alone Together (2022)
  • How to Please a Woman (2022)

November 29

  • Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne: Complete Season 1
  • Christmas at the Drive-In (2022)

