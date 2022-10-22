Lipscomb’s Kaleb Beasley Commits to Tennessee After Road Win at CPA

Kaleb Beasley is a DB at Lipscomb and the number two player in the state of Tennessee in the 2024 cycle. Friday night after the Lipscomb defense held CPA to a single offensive touchdown and won on the road in convincing 43-21 fashion, Kaleb announced his college commitment surrounded by his football family. You can see what that looked and sounded like in the video below, as well as questions that Kaleb was nice enough to take from myself and other media members post-game.