Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at Tootsie’s

The “Shape of You” singer Ed Sheeran made a surprise performance at Tootsie’s on Broadway on Saturday.

On social media, Tootsie’s World Famous Bar shared, “Is this real life, or did we drink too much?” with a video of the artist wearing a pink cowboy hat and standing at the bar singing.

Sheeran was not listed on the bill to perform at Tootsie’s, and that’s not the only place he performed while in Nashville.

Ed Sheeran recapped his weekend in Nashville by sharing a list of places he visited while in town. He was pretty busy; he also performed at the Bluebird Cafe and gave a talk to Belmont students plus squeezed in a songwriting workshop at Notes for Notes.

Belmont University shared, “Last night, Ed Sheeran @teddysphotos treated 30 @CurbCollege songwriting students to an unforgettable, intimate seminar sharing both his industry knowledge and the stage! 🌟 After a Q&A moderated by songwriting co-chair Drew Ramsey students were able to ask Ed questions directly. The highlight? After Ed performed a song off his upcoming album, five students performed their own original songs!”

