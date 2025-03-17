Downtown Franklin Association to Host Locals Night Out

The Downtown Franklin Association is thrilled to announce its first springtime Locals Night Out, which will be held Thursday, March 20th, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Forget the usual Thursday night routine – the Downtown Franklin Association invites you to experience downtown Franklin’s magic after dark, with exclusive deals and a vibrant atmosphere.

A select group of beloved downtown businesses are staying open late just for you, offering unique experiences and thanking you for your unwavering support.

Check out the interactive map below for a list of participating shops. Show proof of your Williamson County residency to unlock exclusive specials.

In addition, by supporting your favorite downtown businesses, you’ll have the chance to win one of several $100 gift cards from amazing shops like The Purple Butterfly, TWINE Retail, Riverside Franklin, White’s Mercantile, and more!

How to Enter:

Make a purchase at a minimum of three stops that night

Email proof of purchase (receipts) to [email protected].

It’s that simple! Show your local love and you could be rewarded with a shopping spree. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience the best of downtown Franklin. Gather your friends, family, and neighbors, and join us for a night of fun, food, and fantastic deals.

