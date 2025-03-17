Drybar Opens First Franklin Location

Drybar is officially open at Berry Farms in Franklin.

The popular blowout salon chain opened on Friday, March 14th, at 6001 Hughes Crossing, Suite 100, in Franklin. This marks the company’s first location in the Franklin area.

The new salon is owned and operated by local franchisee Bonnie Horton Willoughby through Horton Willoughby LLC. The 10-chair facility features a modern interior with the brand’s signature yellow accents.

The Franklin location includes 10 stylist stations and four wash stations to accommodate clients seeking Drybar’s specialized blowout services.

On social media, Drybar shared, “Founding Member Giveaway! *• The Next 30 to purchase our Founding Membership in Franklin will receive a special goodie bag-because you deserve a little extra love! Come celebrate with us!”

Hours of operation for the location will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

