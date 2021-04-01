Easter Services in Williamson County 2021

Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Williamson County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your church service times listed, e-mail us at [email protected]
7777 Concord Rd, Brentwood
Saturday, April 3: 5pm & 7pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am
In-person & Online offered for all services
Watch Online Here
309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
Saturday, April 3: 11am
Easter Sunday, April 4: 10:30am (in-person service at capacity)
In-Person & Online offered for all services
Watch Online Here
409 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
Easter Sunday, April 4: 7am (sunrise service at pavilion) 8:40am & 11am
In-Person & Online
*sunrise service is in-person only
Watch Online Here
1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin
Good Friday Tenebrae Service, April 2: 6:30pm
*Good Friday Service is online only. Watch Online Here.
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8:30am & 10:30am
In-Person, Outdoors, Drive-in or Online
Learn More Here
508 Franklin Rd, Franklin
Good Friday, April 2: 7pm (online only)
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am & 11am (in-person) and 8:15am online
Register for in-person services here.
Watch online here.
537 Franklin Rd, Franklin
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:15am – 10:45am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin &
4910 Main St, Spring Hill
Franklin Campus:
Good Friday, April 2: 7pm
Saturday, April 3: 5pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am(in-person at capacity) & 11:39am
Spring Hill Campus:
Good Friday, April 2: 7pm
Saturday, April 3: 5pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am & 11am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin
Good Friday, April 2: 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4:
7am – Sunrise Service at new property – 4040 Clovercroft Road
9am – Indoor @ current Worship Center – 4040 Murfreesboro Road
3:30pm – Outdoor @ 4040 Clovercroft Road
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8:30am, 10am & 11am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Franklin & Fairview
Franklin Campus:
3279 Southall Rd, Franklin
Good Friday, April 2: 5pm, 6:30pm & 8pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 6:30am (sunrise), 9am & 11:11am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Fairvew Campus
Service at Sage Creek Farm, 7209 Kingston Rd, Fairview
Easter Sunday, April 4: 7am & 10am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin
Good Friday, April 2, 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood
Holy Thursday, April 1: 7:00 pm | Mass of the Lord’s Supper
Good Friday, April 2:
2pm | Tre Ore (Personal Prayer)
3pm | Stations of the Cross
5:30pm | Reconciliation
7pm | Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
Saturday, April 3:
3:30pm| Reconciliation
8pm | Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday, April 4
8:30am – FULL | Church
9:00am – FULL | Parish Hall
11:00am – FULL | Church
11:00am Parish Hall Simulcast | Parish Hall
5:30pm | Church
- The 8:30 am Easter Sunday Mass will be livestreamed.
- Parishioners can watch the livestream from their cars in the parking lot during the 8:30 am Sunday Mass, and a Eucharistic Minister will be available with Communion.
- Click here to reserve your spot to livestream in the parking lot
7240 Nolensville Pike, Suite 207, Nolensville
Easter Sunday, April 4: 7am (sunrise), 9am & 10:30am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
408 Church St Franklin
Good Friday, April 2: 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 10am on the great lawn at Westhaven
1810 Columbia Ave, Franklin &
2338 Rocky Fork Rd, Nolensville
Good Friday, April 2: Every hour on the hour, beginning at noon. Online only.
Watch Online Here.
Franklin Campus:
Saturday, April 3: 5pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am
Nolensville Campus:
Easter Sunday, April 4: Outdoor Tent Service 9:30am & 11am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
4526 S. Carothers Rd, Franklin
Good Friday, April 2: 7pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:45am (Hillside Service)
Easter Sunday, April 4: 10am at 2788 Buckner Lane, Thompson’s Station
8083 Station Hill Dr, Spring Hill
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am & 11am
In-Person, Online & Outdoor Services
Watch Online Here
7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Saturday, April 3: 5pm & 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 6am (sunrise service at Mint Springs Farm), 8am, 9:15am & 10:45am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
700 New Hwy 96, Franklin
Saturday, April 3: 3pm, 5pm & 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 7:30am, 9am & 10:30am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am – 10:30am
Drive-in & Online
Drive-in Location is Osburn Park Soccer Complex, 2904 Old Horton Highway, Nolensville
Watch Online Here
3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin
Easter Sunrise Service 7:00am