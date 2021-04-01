Easter Services in Williamson County 2021

Andrea Hinds
easter services

Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Williamson County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your church service times listed, e-mail us at [email protected]

1Brentwood Baptist Church

7777 Concord Rd, Brentwood

Saturday, April 3: 5pm & 7pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am

In-person & Online offered for all services
Watch Online Here

2Brentwood United Methodist Church

309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Saturday, April 3: 11am
Easter Sunday, April 4: 10:30am (in-person service at capacity)

In-Person & Online offered for all services
Watch Online Here

3Brentwood Church of Christ at Otter Creek

409 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Easter Sunday, April 4: 7am (sunrise service at pavilion) 8:40am & 11am

In-Person & Online
*sunrise service is in-person only
Watch Online Here

4Christ Community Church

1215 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin

Good Friday Tenebrae Service, April 2: 6:30pm
*Good Friday Service is online only. Watch Online Here.

Easter Sunday, April 4: 8:30am & 10:30am
In-Person, Outdoors, Drive-in or Online
Learn More Here

5Christ United Methodist Church

508 Franklin Rd, Franklin

Good Friday, April 2: 7pm (online only)
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am & 11am (in-person) and 8:15am online
Register for in-person services here.
Watch online here.

6ClearView Baptist Church

537 Franklin Rd, Franklin

Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:15am – 10:45am

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

7Church of the City

828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin &
4910 Main St, Spring Hill

Franklin Campus:
Good Friday, April 2: 7pm
Saturday, April 3: 5pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am(in-person at capacity) & 11:39am

Spring Hill Campus:
Good Friday, April 2: 7pm
Saturday, April 3: 5pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am & 11am

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

8Franklin Christian Church

4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin

Good Friday, April 2: 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4:
7am – Sunrise Service at new property – 4040 Clovercroft Road
9am – Indoor @ current Worship Center – 4040 Murfreesboro Road
3:30pm – Outdoor @ 4040 Clovercroft Road

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

9Gateway Church

1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin

Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8:30am, 10am & 11am

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

10Grace Chapel

Franklin & Fairview

Franklin Campus:
3279 Southall Rd, Franklin

Good Friday, April 2: 5pm, 6:30pm & 8pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 6:30am (sunrise), 9am & 11:11am
In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

Fairvew Campus
Service at Sage Creek Farm, 7209 Kingston Rd, Fairview
Easter Sunday, April 4: 7am & 10am

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

11Harpeth Christian Church

1101 Gardner Dr, Franklin

Good Friday, April 2, 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

12Holy Family Catholic Church

9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood

Holy Thursday, April 1: 7:00 pm | Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday, April 2:
2pm | Tre Ore (Personal Prayer)
3pm | Stations of the Cross
5:30pm | Reconciliation
7pm | Celebration of the Lord’s Passion

Saturday, April 3:
3:30pm| Reconciliation
8pm | Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday, April 4
8:30am – FULL | Church
9:00am – FULL | Parish Hall
11:00am – FULL | Church
11:00am Parish Hall Simulcast | Parish Hall
5:30pm | Church

  • The 8:30 am Easter Sunday Mass will be livestreamed.
  • Parishioners can watch the livestream from their cars in the parking lot during the 8:30 am Sunday Mass, and a Eucharistic Minister will be available with Communion.
  • Click here to reserve your spot to livestream in the parking lot

13Life Community Church

7240 Nolensville Pike, Suite 207, Nolensville

Easter Sunday, April 4: 7am (sunrise), 9am & 10:30am

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

14Luminous Anglican Parish

408 Church St Franklin

Good Friday, April 2: 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 10am on the great lawn at Westhaven

 

15Rolling Hills Community Church

1810 Columbia Ave, Franklin &
2338 Rocky Fork Rd, Nolensville

Good Friday, April 2: Every hour on the hour, beginning at noon. Online only.
Watch Online Here.

Franklin Campus:
Saturday, April 3: 5pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am

Nolensville Campus:
Easter Sunday, April 4: Outdoor Tent Service 9:30am & 11am

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

16Trinity Baptist Church

4526 S. Carothers Rd, Franklin

Good Friday, April 2: 7pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:45am (Hillside Service)

17Trinity Church

Easter Sunday, April 4: 10am at 2788 Buckner Lane, Thompson’s Station

18The Church at Station Hill

8083 Station Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am & 11am

In-Person, Online & Outdoor Services
Watch Online Here

19The Church at Nolensville

7388 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Saturday, April 3: 5pm & 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 6am (sunrise service at Mint Springs Farm), 8am, 9:15am & 10:45am

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

20The Church at West Franklin

700 New Hwy 96, Franklin

Saturday, April 3: 3pm, 5pm & 6:30pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 7:30am, 9am & 10:30am

In-Person & Online
Watch Online Here

21The Village United Methodist Church

Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am – 10:30am

Drive-in & Online
Drive-in Location is Osburn Park Soccer Complex, 2904 Old Horton Highway, Nolensville
Watch Online Here

22Williamson Memorial Gardens

3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Easter Sunrise Service 7:00am

