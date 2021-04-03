Jason Aldean & Jimmie Allen to Join American Idol for “Celebrity Duets”

The top 24 contestants on American Idol Season 19 have been selected. The Top 24 includes locals Cassie Coleman and Hunter Metts.

The next round of American Idol is “Celebrity Idols,” in which well-known artists will join the idols on stage. Local artists to appear include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, and Ben Rector. Other artists joining will be Ryan Tedder, Katharine McPhee, Jewel, Josh Groban, Brandon Boyd, Brian McKnight, Joss Stone, and Tori Kelly.

The duets will begin on Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5 where the top 24 contestants will be paired with the celebrities.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday evenings on ABC at 7 pm.