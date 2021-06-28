Dushi Wrap Cafe Rebrands as Wilco Fusion Grill

Dushi Wrap Cafe, located at 9040 Carothers Pkwy in Franklin, has rebranded and is now called Wilco Fusion Grill.

The eatery opened at the end of 2019 and is owned by Claudia Casilla and her family. A ribbon-cutting will be held by Williamson Inc on Monday, July 5th at 10:30 am.

Casilla shared with us the reason for the name change stating, “Well as you mentioned we did open by the end of 2019, our concept was more like a healthy custom wrap place with Caribbean options we also started offering coffee and breakfast, we thought the location being in the middle of all of the office close by was going to be big, unfortunately, the name that we pick for the restaurant made very difficult, right from the get-go we received a lot of bad comments and vibes about the name, well we are not from here so Dushi it is a word that means a lot of good things instead of what people were understanding, we actually have our Facebook blocked because some people reported it offensive..”

As with most businesses they were forced to close for a short time during COVID and because they were a new business, they were also not eligible for loans and faced the question of whether to close or continue.

Casilla shared as immigrants from Venezuela they didn’t want to quit or close the business but instead chose to change the name and work on creating a fusion menu.

“I can say that we are here FOR THE LONG RUN, and we are bringing a unique, modern, and vibrant concept to town, 100% fusion, you going to find burgers, tacos, Mexican dishes, kebabs, salads, and of course our favorite the LATIN FUSION SECTION, that is what has turned everything upside down for us, we have arepas, empanadas, plantain sliders, etc. We also have local products that we will be offering.”

In talking about being a part of the community, Casilla continued, “I can say is me and MI FAMILIA (FAMILY) couldn’t be more grateful and blessed to be part of the Williamson County community, and that’s why this concept is in honor of the city and our clients, and we are so ready to welcome many more… Everything that we do, are proprietary recipes all of our sauces, dressings, marinades and made in house, our burgers are 100% fresh, never frozen, local ingredients and handmade. We are 100% dedicated and committed to developing that local relationship with our community especially in times like these where small businesses rely on our people.”

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm. For the latest updates, visit their Instagram page here.