Studio Tenn Announces “Elvis My Way”

Studio Tenn Theatre Company and Artists Lounge Live present Elvis My Way starring Brandon Bennett on August 6-8, 2021, at the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship, 336 Ernest Rice Ln, Franklin, TN 37069.

Brandon Bennett (Million Dollar Quartet) does the impossible, delivering a spine-tingling Elvis tribute that is fresh, powerful, and right on time. With his authentic southern charm, glorious voice, and powerful moves Bennett was named “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland. His breathtaking retrospective traverses the King’s career: the Rock n’ Roll nativity of the 50s, the iconic comeback of the 60s, and the legendary lounge acts of the 70s. Hits include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “Suspicious Minds,” and many more.

Tickets are priced at $65 for Reserved Premium seats and $50 for General Admission seats. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 615-541-8200 or online at studiotenn.com/elvis.