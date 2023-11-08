Downtown Franklin Association Announces Return of Small Business Saturday

The Downtown Franklin Association, a division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, is announcing Small Business Saturday is taking place once again this year on November 25, 2023.

The event, founded by American Express in 2010, provides an opportunity for downtown Franklin businesses to give everyone a great time and incentive to “Shop Small” on Main Street.

While promoting local shopping on this special day, the Downtown Franklin Association will also be supporting additional parking solution this entire holiday season by partnering with The Factory at Franklin and The Franklin Transit Authority to provide FREE transportation for downtown shoppers on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This festive shuttle is heated and handicap accessible for passengers to take into downtown Franklin from The Factory. Running in 30-minute shifts between 10am-5pm on Saturdays – November 25th, December 2nd, 16th, and 23rd. Guests are picked up at the Factory and dropped off on Main Street at the Public Square and vice versa. The route travels down Main Street from the Factory, takes a right at Five Points and follows either Bridge or North Margin so guests can view the businesses on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Avenues as well.

Guests can enjoy a festive holiday season of shopping in downtown Franklin as well as Southern hospitality from one of Franklin Local volunteers. The Downtown Franklin Association and the Heritage Foundation thank visitors shopping locally and supporting the downtown community this holiday season.

Here’s just some of what visitors will find on Small Business Saturday this year (November 25th):

Bink’s Outfitters – up to 50% OFF select footwear and apparel in store

Finnleys – Promo price on puffer jacket/vest, $59.99 (regular price $79) and wubbies, $39.99 (regular price $59) in store OR online

Hester & Cook – 20% OFF Entire Store (in store only)

JONDIE – FREE Gifts with $50 Purchase in store

Kilwins Franklin – Heritage Chocolate Bar & Fudge Samples

Mimi & Dottie – FREE gift with $50 Purchase in store

Savory Spice Franklin – Buy $100 Get $100 – when you spend $100 at Savory Spice on Black Friday, SB Saturday or Sunday you will receive 10 – $10 Coupons to be used monthly (in person) from Januray – October 2024

T. Nesbitt and Co. – 15% OFF all Clothing and Jewelry in store

The Cellar on Main – FREE earrings with purchase of $50 or more for the first 50 customers in store

The Registry – Gift with Purchase in store

Triple Crown Bakery – Outdoor marketplace with Artisan Small Businesses along with Flower Truck with Wreaths and Holiday Greenery

TWINE Graphics Retail – 15% OFF store wide in person

Whitney’s Cookies – FREE Cookie with Purchase of Any Cookie in store

Learn more here: https://downtownfranklintn.com/2023-small-business-saturday-and-hop-shop-trolley/