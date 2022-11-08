Disney Plus Trailer: The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

Disney+ shared the trailer for the new Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” and announced that the special will premiere on November 25, exclusively on Disney+.

In the “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.

The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.