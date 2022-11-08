Franklin Police 2022 Kristi Clark, Carter Oakley Christmas Toy Drive

On February 16, 2015, Kristi Clark and her 10-year-old son, Carter Oakley, were hit by a semi and killed after the two got out of their car to help five people in an overturned SUV on an ice-covered I-65, in Franklin. Kristi’s dad, Brad Lewis, stays very much in touch with members of the Franklin Police Department. A bond brought about by tragedy has blessed needy families every Christmas since, and all in memory of two good Samaritans who died helping others in need.

Brad Lewis, a skilled craftsman, has built 15-wooden toy boxes in his daughter & grandson’s honor. Now, Franklin Police Officers want to fill them with gifts for needy Franklin families.

You can leave unwrapped toys for children, ages 1-17, in the Franklin Police Headquarters lobby, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, between now and December 15.