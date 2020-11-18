Dine-in and Carry-out at Brentwood Place’s Restaurants!

“One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.”

– Virginia Woolf

The pandemic roars on. People have found new routines and new normals – if even just for a season. But whether it’s 2020 or any other “normal” year, one thing remains true. Eating delicious food you don’t have to make yourself is awesome!

Whether you are connecting with family and friends, celebrating an occasion or milestone, or just exhausted from the day’s events, you’re sure to find the right food at Brentwood Place.

(Please contact each location for their safety guidelines, dine-in / carry-out / curbside availability and adjusted hours.)

615-309-5004

Hand-formed hamburger patties, fresh cut French fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, never frozen ingredients and a customizable burger are just some of the hallmarks that make a Five Guys meal hit the spot every time. Perfect for lunch on the go or a sit-down dinner at home, Five Guys is open for delivery, pickup and curbside. Order ahead for faster service.

615-309-7674

Available for dine-in and carry-out, the Brentwood location of this Tex-Mex cuisine is great for families or friends. It may technically be “fast food,” but the quality of the food at Chile Burrito reaches a high standard. Delicious options include burritos, tacos, nachos, bowls, salads and quesadillas, along with all the fixings. Bring your appetite for lunch or dinner, seven days a week. But don’t expect to break the bank. The Chile Burrito consistently delivers excellent food and service at equally excellent prices.

615-221-4680

McAlister’s Deli at Brentwood Place is open for dine-in, carry-out and delivery of their handcrafted sandwiches, humongous baked potatoes loaded with toppings, soul-warming soups and fresh salads… not to mention their famous sweet tea! With a wide variety of food, everyone in your family is sure to find something they’ll enjoy. Can’t decide? No worries…go for the Choose 2 option!

615-373-3399

Brick’s is a locally owned and operated gem featuring scrumptious cuisine. The menu is perfect for a leisurely dinner. Start with unique appetizers like the cajun bayou fondue or bacon-wrapped shrimp before moving on to one of their many entrees. Choose fish, chicken or steak, pasta, brick-oven pizza or a Southwest-inspired dish. Then finish off with a delicious dessert. And whether you’ve had a rough day (it is 2020, after all) or are celebrating, Brick’s proudly offers a full bar as well!

615-370-1493

Peter’s is a local institution, family-owned and operated, and featuring delectable sushi, as well as Thai entrees available for lunch and dinner. Dine-in and carry-out are currently available. While outwardly unassuming, Peter’s has won numerous accolades, awards and “Best Ofs.” Peter’s is just more proof you don’t have to drive far for high-quality sushi and exotic cuisine.

615-373-5555

City Café has proudly served Southern dishes for more than 30 years, offering Fried Catfish (Fridays only) and other stick-to-your-ribs offerings, such as meatloaf, pot roast, turkey and dressing, and more. And the offerings don’t stop there. If you’re craving traditional, yet hard-to-find sides like creamed corn, greens and fried okra, you’ve come to the right place! Feed your comfort food cravings with a meal from City Café, but save room for one of their incredible desserts!

615-942-5907

Scratch-made meals made from locally sourced ingredients is one of the many reasons Ludlow & Prime continues to be one of the best-loved restaurants around. Featuring wood-fired grill options as well as coastal cuisine, the menu is bursting with aged steaks, oysters and more. Fine dining at its best, they gladly accept reservations for dine-in, while also offering take-out to enjoy in your own home (including cocktails and wine to go).

See a full list of Brentwood Place businesses here. The Brentwood Place shopping center is located at 330 Franklin Rd in Brentwood, TN.