WCS Across the Board – November 16, 2020

The School Board approved the 2021-22 school calendar at its monthly meeting Monday, November 16. In accordance to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Orders 16 and 65, the meeting was held virtually.

Board Chairman Nancy Garrett thanked the district’s veterans for their service. Superintendent Jason Golden spoke about how the district plans to move forward with policies regarding discrimination as well as an update on COVID-19 in the district.

Several students were honored during Student Spotlights. Brentwood High’s Shilpa Chowbey, Angela Huo, Julia Lee, Tyler Myers, Nelson Rose, Jane Stallman, Anna Sullivan, Steven Walter, Emily Van Schaack and Eric Youngberg were honored, as were Centennial High’s Jacob Williams and Independence High’s Emma Sowers. Franklin High’s Jason Amsler and Brandon Vaughan were also honored in addition to Ravenwood High’s Joshua Lu and Casey Gooden.

The Brentwood High volleyball team won the state championship in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division I AAA tournament. Nolensville High’s volleyball team won the state title in the TSSAA Division I AA tournament. The Ravenwood High girls soccer team took home the state title in the TSSAA Division I AAA championship. Brentwood High’s girls cross-country team placed first in the TSSAA Division I Large Class tournament. Fairview High’s sophomore Alyssa Andrea won the TSSAA girls cross-country Division I A small class individual championship.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2020-21 School Board Budget Amendments and Resolutions General Purpose School Fund Amendment Disproportionality General Purpose School Fund Amendment DG Fund Education Capital Projects Fund Intra-Category Adjustment IHS General Purpose School Fund Resolution GPS Transfer to Cafeteria General Purpose School Fund Resolution Inter-Category Coordinated School Health

Approved the 2021-2022 School Calendar

Approved Substitute Teacher Pay

Approved Board Norms – Board Policy

Approved Code of Ethics – Board Policy

Approved Five Year Capital Plan 2020-2025

Approved Policy Exception – Board Policy, Work-Based Learning Program

Approved the 2020-2021 Dismissal Hearing Officer List

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the following policies on second reading: Discrimination/Harassment of Employees Complaints and Grievances Student Discrimination, Harassment, Bullying, Cyber-Bullying and Intimidation

Approved the LEA Compliance Report

A recording of the meeting is available in its entirety.

The next meeting will be a combined Work Session and Board Meeting on December 17. The start time is to be determined.