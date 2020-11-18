Morning Source: Kristi Sylvester with Mercy Community Healthcare

Morning Source

Guest: Kristi Sylvester with Mercy Community Healthcare



Originally Aired: August 11, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kristi Sylvester from Mercy Community Healthcare.

About Mercy Community Healthcare

Mercy Community Healthcare provides complete primary healthcare that includes sick and urgent care, counseling and social services, chronic illness management and psychiatry services to patients of all ages. They offer a sliding scale, self-pay program to assist the un- and under-insured. The staff opens their hearts to every patient and family and are committed to treating the whole person – body, mind and spirit. From shots to wellness checks to counseling, Mercy makes long-term, lasting health more possible than ever.

Recently, Mercy Community held their annual fundraiser – the Franklin Classic, a 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run and a 1K Kids Run that is held every year on Labor Day in downtown Franklin. This year, the event was virtual.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!