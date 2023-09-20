Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Back the Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and their guests are excited for the return of a seasonal, fan favorite this fall.

Back by popular demand, the Brisket Chili Cheese Fries will be available to Dickey’s fans across the country starting September 25th. This limited time offer is a delicious collaboration of savory, pit-smoked brisket chili, melted cheese and hand cut fries. Just in time for the changing seasons, this ‘cue creation will once again have guests falling for the special menu item. This offering serves as an amazing side to any meal at Dickey’s, ranging from classic sandwiches, meat plates, combo plates, and more!

“Brisket Chili cheese fries was one of our most popular limited time, side offerings ever. Guests loved our return to original, hand cut fries,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc . “ We’re pleased to bring back the winning combination of smoked brisket chili and cheese as a perfect topper to the hand cut fries for a limited time.”

Have that sudden craving for Brisket Chili Cheese Fries? The good news is you can enjoy Dickey’s new BBQ menu item anywhere, anytime. Stop by your local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to get your hands on their limited time offer, or order ahead of time for curbside carryout, in-store pickup, or even have it brought right to your doorstep with delivery! Get a head start and be the first to try the exciting new BBQ menu item by downloading the Dickey’s mobile app or visiting dickeys.com .

Source: Restaurantnews.com

