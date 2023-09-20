Brentwood Middle Named 2023 National Blue Ribbon School

Brentwood Middle School has been named a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education. This elite award was announced on September 19.

Only six schools in Tennessee received this honor. Brentwood Middle is the only middle school in the State to earn the designation. This is the third time BMS has been named a National Blue Ribbon School.

“We’re really proud of this tradition we have at Brentwood Middle,” said BMS Principal Dr. Bill Harlin. “We just celebrated 50 years, and this is the third time BMS has been awarded the National Blue Ribbon School designation since 2006. We’re really excited for our fine arts, our academics and certainly our athletics, even as of now when we’re under construction for the new building. This is a great foundation, figuratively and literally, with the National Blue Ribbon School Award, and we’re really excited about that.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on high performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Schools that earn the honor serve as models of effective practices for state and district educators and schools throughout the nation.

“We know the kind of work that goes into this accomplishment,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Only 353 schools in the nation earned the honor this year. We are so proud of the students and staff at Brentwood Middle. There is a lot to celebrate.”

WCS schools have earned a total of 16 National Blue Ribbon School designations. Grassland Middle was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2004; Brentwood Middle received the award in 2006; Page High won the award in 2011; Hillsboro, Kenrose and Trinity received the award in 2014; Clovercroft and Ravenwood won the award in 2015; Brentwood Middle and Walnut Grove Elementary received the award in 2016; Scales Elementary won the award in 2018; Crockett Elementary won the award in 2019; Lipscomb Elementary earned the award in 2020; Clovercroft Elementary received the award in 2021; and Grassland Elementary received the award in 2022.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS