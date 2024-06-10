Devyn Curtis Honored with CUSA Scholarship

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee football’s Devyn Curtis has been awarded the Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship.

Conference USA honored the nine accomplished recipients of the Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship on Thursday. 2024 marks the 16th year the award has been named after Dr. Jim Castañeda, who served Rice for 46 years as an educator, coach and Faculty Athletics Representative before he passed in 2008. Every season, CUSA grants the $4,000 scholarship to distinguished graduates selected by the league’s Faculty Athletics Representatives and approved by the Conference USA Board of Directors.

One graduate student-athlete from each CUSA institution was awarded the scholarship.

2024 Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

Dominique Marcelli, FIU, Women’s Soccer

Emma Jones Hubbard, Jax State, Softball

Jamyson Robb, Liberty, Women’s Swimming

Rebecca Quebedeaux, LA Tech, Cross Country

Devyn Curtis , MTSU, Football

Emily Stutesman, NM State, Women’s Track and Field

Eleonora Grill, Sam Houston, Softball

Zaylie Calderon, UTEP, Softball

Sunskrithi Damera, WKU, Women’s Tennis

Source: MTSU

