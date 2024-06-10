Devyn Curtis Honored with CUSA Scholarship

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee football’s Devyn Curtis has been awarded the Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship.
Conference USA honored the nine accomplished recipients of the Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship on Thursday. 2024 marks the 16th year the award has been named after Dr. Jim Castañeda, who served Rice for 46 years as an educator, coach and Faculty Athletics Representative before he passed in 2008. Every season, CUSA grants the $4,000 scholarship to distinguished graduates selected by the league’s Faculty Athletics Representatives and approved by the Conference USA Board of Directors.
One graduate student-athlete from each CUSA institution was awarded the scholarship.
2024 Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients
Dominique Marcelli, FIU, Women’s Soccer
Emma Jones Hubbard, Jax State, Softball
Jamyson Robb, Liberty, Women’s Swimming
Rebecca Quebedeaux, LA Tech, Cross Country
Devyn Curtis, MTSU, Football
Emily Stutesman, NM State, Women’s Track and Field
Eleonora Grill, Sam Houston, Softball
Zaylie Calderon, UTEP, Softball
Sunskrithi Damera, WKU, Women’s Tennis
