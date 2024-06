Franklin Police is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile.

Kyson Henderson, 17, was last seen Wednesday, June 5 at the Goodwill store in Franklin (1203 Murfreesboro Rd.)

He is 6’02” and 170lbs. A clothing description has not been provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Franklin police at (615) 794-2513.

