Dash at the Castle 5k: An Evening of Fun, Fitness, and Soccer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 5, 2023) – Lace up your running shoes and get ready for an unforgettable evening of fitness and soccer at the Dash at the Castle 5k on July 8. The event will take place at GEODIS Park, starting at 8 p.m. CT, and will feature the 5k run and a watch party for the Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC game, presented by Captain Morgan.

Participants will embark on a scenic 5k run through the picturesque GEODIS Park. This family-friendly event welcomes runners of all ages and skill levels to join in the excitement. Runners will enjoy a well-marked course, water stations, and a memorable experience.

Runners can register to participate in the Dash at the Castle 5K here. Every registration includes a tank top with glow in the dark ink, a complimentary ticket to the NSC game on August 20, 2023, a Finishers Medal and we have multiple age group prizes!

Following the 5k run, participants and attendees are invited to stay and enjoy a watch party featuring the live broadcast of the Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC game, presented by Captain Morgan. Cheer on your favorite team alongside fellow soccer enthusiasts as you soak up the electrifying atmosphere.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: July 8, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. CT – Registration, check-in and kickoff festivities begin 7:30 p.m. CT – Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire Watch Party begins 8 p.m. CT – Dash at the Castle 5k starts Post-run – Enjoy live music, a DJ, food and drinks

Location: GEODIS Park (501 Benton Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203)