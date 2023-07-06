OBITUARY: Matthew Cockerham

Matthew Cockerham, age 94, of Thompson Station, TN passed away July 4, 2023.

He was born in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late Corbit and Lillie Turner Cockerham. Mr. Cockerham is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ellen Cockerham; son, Randy Cockerham; granddaughter, Kelly Cockerham; brothers, Homer, Jesse and Frank Cockerham; and sister, Margerat Terry.

He retired from Ford Motor Company as a maintenance manager.

Survived by daughter, Anita Cockerham; sons, Faron Cockerham, Ronnie Cockerham and Edward Cockerham; grandchildren, Philip Pelkey and Domini Pelkey; and great grandchildren, Joey Voight, Braylon Pelkey, Gavin Pelkey, Josh Stockdale, Savannah Pelkey and Zachary Pelkey.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00PM Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Charles Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

Family members will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to The Love Anchors Fund, https://www.cfmt.org/giving-and-investing/become-a-donor/give-to-a-fund/the-love-anchors-fund/ (the charity grant funds to breast cancer patients and musicians in time of need).

