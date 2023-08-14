Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through August 19, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of August 14-19, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Cookies & Cream – A marbled dark chocolate and vanilla cookie topped with a white drizzle and crumbly cookies & cream pieces.

Hummingbird Cake – Our take on this southern classic—a spiced pineapple-banana cake topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and a crunch of toasted pecans.

Snickerdoodle – A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar crust.

Caramel Shortbread – A shortbread-inspired cookie filled with TWIX® pieces, then topped with a gooey layer of caramel, chilly milk chocolate, and crunchy chopped TWIX® pieces.

Mystery Cookie – Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Check the Crumbl App to see what cookie your local store is offering!