WEATHER ALERT 8-14-2023 Hot, Steamy, Stormy

Hang in there, we may see a combination of heat advisory and Severe Thunderstorms today thru tonight. But there will be a noticeable change for the better tomorrow.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.