Nashville Soccer Club Advances to the Semifinals in Leagues Cup 2023



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals after drubbing Minnesota United 5-0 playing up a man since the 34th minute. Shaq Moore, Teal Bunbury, Alex Muyl, Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar drove the scoring for the Boys in Gold tonight as Elliot Panicco records the club’s first shutout in the tournament.

Nashville SC will face the winner of the LAFC against CF Monterrey match taking place at 9:30 p.m. CT tonight. Nashville SC would host Monterrey on Tuesday, Aug. 15 if the Liga MX side wins tonight. Alternatively, if LAFC is to win, the Boys in Gold will travel to Los Angeles for a match that same Tuesday.

The Boys in Gold are now guaranteed at least a third-place match come Saturday, Aug. 19 in their quest for the club’s first silverware and a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League.

Maestro Mukhtar: Hany Mukhtar was Nashville SC’s midfield maestro with four goal contributions on the night. Mukhtar’s three assists match his previous record in a single match, and his four contributions mark the most contributions he has recorded in a single match across all competitions.

Sharing Is Caring: Nashville SC saw seven different goal contributors tonight. Three of the five different goal-scorers on the night opened up their Leagues Cup 2023 goal scoring account: Shaq Moore, Teal Bunbury and Alex Muyl.

Four or More Score: Nashville SC has scored four or more goals eight times in club history across all competitions, with an all-time record of 8W-0L-0D in that span. Tonight’s drubbing of Minnesota United FC marks Nashville’s fourth time scoring five goals in a single match. This also marked Nashville SC’s highest margin of victory.

Aug. 20 Match vs. NE Revolution Postponed: Due to the Leagues Cup schedule, and the guaranteed match on Aug. 19, Nashville SC’s match against the New England Revolution originally set for Sunday, Aug. 20 will be re-scheduled to a later date. More information will be shared in the upcoming future.

