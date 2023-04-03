Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through April 8, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending April 8, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Carrot Cake – Easter Bunny approved—a spiced carrot cake with rich cream cheese frosting and pecan garnish.

Iced Oatmeal – Sweet and spiced—this cinnamon oatmeal cookie is smothered with a yummy vanilla cream cheese glaze.

Double Fudge Brownie – A thick brownie cookie topped with glossy chocolate glaze and fresh baked brownie bites.

Lemon Bar – A zesty, citrusy lemon cookie smothered with lemon bar topping and a dash of powdered sugar.

Sugar (Candy Eggs) – A fluffy sugar cookie topped with a swirl of vanilla frosting and festively crunchy candy eggs.