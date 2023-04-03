Titans Agree to Terms with OL Corey Levin on a One-Year Deal

From the TennesseeTitans.com

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with versatile offensive lineman Corey Levin on a one-year deal.

Levin, originally selected by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft from Chattanooga, has played in 45 games, with four starts, in his NFL career.

Levin played in all 17 games for the Titans in 2022 while starting the final three contests at center.

Levin, who has also spent time with the Broncos, Bears, Jets and Patriots in the NFL, has also started at game at left guard. He’s been a contributor on special teams as well.

Earlier this offseason the team released center Ben Jones, while guard Nate Davis signed with the Bears.

Meanwhile, the Titans tendered center/guard Aaron Brewer, a restricted free agent, while signing former 49ers lineman Daniel Brunskill, who is expected to compete for a starting spot on the team’s interior line as well.

Levin’s return will add to the competition, and it gives the team more quality depth.