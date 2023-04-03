Nashville Soccer Club Wins 2-0 over Orlando City SC

ORLANDO, Fla. (April 1, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 2-0 road victory against Orlando City SC, as winger Fafà Picault opened his Nashville SC account with a goal in the first half with an assist from Hany Mukhtar who then scored his first goal of the season in the second half to secure the victory.

Lion Tamer: With his goal and assist, reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar continued his dominance over Orlando City SC. Mukhtar has now recorded a goal or assist in every match he’s played against Orlando across all competitions (seven goals, five assists).

Back In The Win Column: Nashville SC secured is first road win of the season, and went up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference (3W-2L-1D, 10 pts.)

Defense Stands Tall: Led by Captain Walker Zimmerman who started in his 200th MLS match tonight, Nashville SC’s defense posted its fourth shutout in six matches. The team has conceded just two goals this season, the fewest in Major League Soccer.

Returning Home: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park on Saturday, April 8 to host Toronto FC on the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV App, and available on radio at 104.5 The Zone. Limited tickets are available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

