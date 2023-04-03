Franklin Man Charged with Inciting Riots for Allegedly Planning Multiple Car Meets

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
Keller Moore (Photo_ MPND)
Keller Moore (Photo_ MPND)

A Franklin man has been charged after police say he planned multiple unsanctioned car meets that included dangerous driving activities.

Keller Moore, 21, was arrested on April 1, 2023.

He has been charged with five counts of inciting a riot for allegedly organizing & promoting five unsanctioned car meets in various Nashville parking lots that drew hundreds.

These were characterized by burnouts & other dangerous driving activity.

