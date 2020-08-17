Country Music Artist Kane Brown Sells Franklin Home

Country Music artist Kane Brown is selling his Franklin home.

Realtor.com reports the house is on the market for $910,000. Brown first purchased the home in 2018 for $829,000. Fellow country artist Jason Aldean stayed in this home as well until construction on his home was completed.

The Franklin home is 4,493 square feet, with four bedrooms, sitting on 1.15 acres in the Southern Preserve neighborhood.

Other features of the home include a chef’s kitchen, a large family room, wrap-around deck with an outdoor fireplace, office, and a master bath with dual sinks along with a walk-in shower.

Brown and his wife Katelyn recently purchased a 30-acre property in Whites Creek.

See the photos of the home listed below. All photos from Realtor.com.

On Friday, Brown released an EP titled Mixtape Vol. 1, featuring two singles “Cool Again,” and Brown’s recently-released Top 40 hit, “Be Like That,” a collaboration with Swae Lee and Khalid. Also included on the seven-song set is his duet with John Legend, “Last Time I Say Sorry.”