Home News Deadly Crash Shuts Down I-65 Near Old Hickory Boulevard

Deadly Crash Shuts Down I-65 Near Old Hickory Boulevard

By
Source Staff
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Photo from TDOT SmartWay Cameras

Southbound lanes on I-65 at mile marker 74 are currently shut down as crews investigate a deadly crash in Williamson County.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Old Hickory Boulevard, and drivers are urged to find alternate routes. According to WSMV4, one person was killed in the crash.

As of 8:20 a.m., all lanes are still closed. Officials estimate the roadway will remain closed until around 9 a.m. while the scene is cleared.

Motorists can check for the latest updates through TDOT’s SmartWay system.

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