OBITUARY: John Henry Bianchini

John Henry Bianchini, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away August 13, 2020.

He served with the U.S. 5th Special Forces as Sgt. 1st Class Green Beret during Vietnam. John was a pharmacist with the Veterans Administration for over 33 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony & Yoshiko Bianchini. John is survived by his loving wife, Louise Bianchini of Franklin, TN; daughters, Toynia (Michael) Zongor of Franklin, TN and Andrea (Jason) Rein of Thompsons Station, TN; brothers, Don (Judy) Bianchini of Ft. Myers, FL and Alan (Nancy) Bianchini of Worcester, MA; sisters, June Bianchini of Worcester, MA, Ann Bianchini of Franklin, TN and Amy (Brian) Tokarz of Holdon, MA; grandchildren, Nicole Zongor, Amanda Zongor, Elizabeth Rein and John Rein; and many other loving nieces, nephews & family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, August 21, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Chaplain Aaron Menard will officiate. Graveside inurnment service with full military honors will take place 2:00PM Friday, August 21, 2020 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willowbrook Alive Hospice, https://willowbrookhealth.com/. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com