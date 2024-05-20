What’s Coming to Tubi in June 2024

All Tubi titles below begin streaming for free on June 1, 2024, unless otherwise noted.

Originals

Action

CONTINENTAL SPLIT (6/22):

As the New Madrid Fault threatens to tear the U.S. in half, a desperate team of seismologists and government agents race to prevent disaster while the clock ticks down.

Documentary

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: THE STORY OF ONLYFANS AND COURTNEY CLENNEY (6/5):

Unprecedented wealth, creator control, stalker threats, and a strange Miami murder: this is the story of how OnlyFans changed the internet forever.

KILLING HIP HOP (6/21):

Hip Hop, America’s beloved genre, has given rise to modern day prophets. But, too often, their stardom has deadly consequences. Killing Hip Hop is a deep dive into these lives and premature deaths.

TMZ PRESENTS – FAMOUS & NAKED (6/23):

Celebrities are showing it all online and raking in fortunes. Join TMZ in examining Hollywood’s fascination with getting naked on the internet.

VICE NEWS PRESENTS: SEARCHING FOR MASCULINITY (6/26):

Vice News delves into modern masculinity, unraveling the intricate identity crisis facing men today.

Horror

CLICKBAIT: UNFOLLOWED (6/7):

A group of influencers are invited to a house for a competition with deadly consequences.

BLOODLINE KILLER (6/28):

Moira Cole endeavors to rebuild her shattered life after the murder of her family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin.

Thriller

WHAT HAPPENS IN MIAMI (6/8):

Three friends on a wild Spring Break are thrust into a web of mystery as they become the prime focus of a missing persons investigation following the disappearance of one of their own.

SINTERN (6/13):

An influencer comes across a VIP party invite not meant for her and dives headfirst into the side of the industry where secrets are worth killing for.

ROCK THE BOAT 2 (6/15):

After losing her memory about her tragic past, Millie tries to pick up the pieces but is terrified when chaos follows her and her friends’ every move.

SINS OF THE BRIDE (6/20):

A bride’s revenge fling with the best man turns her world upside down when her supposedly AWOL groom returns, leading to a fraught marriage haunted by guilt and a vindictive secret-holder bent on destroying their fragile happily ever after.

SINS OF THE BRIDE (6/27):

When a struggling rapper rockets to fame with a viral hit, her dream-come-true turns deadly as she’s pursued by a serial killer hunting female artists. Balancing her rising career with survival, she must outwit her nemesis to stay atop the charts—and alive.

Western

CALAMITY JANE (6/14):

After Wild Bill is killed in a poker game, Calamity Jane must break out of prison and seek revenge before the Deadwood’s Sheriff can arrest them.

Action

“Above The Law”

“Assassins”

“Bullet To The Head”

“Commando (1985)”

“Die Hard With A Vengeance”

“Hard Target”

“Hard Target 2”

“Live Free Or Die Hard”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Parker (2013)”

“Raw Deal”

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“Rush Hour 3”

“S.W.A.T. (2003)”

“Skyscraper”

“The Scorpion King”

“The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior”

“The Scorpion King 3: Battle For Redemption”

“The Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power”

“The Scorpion King: Book Of Souls”

Art House

“2046”

“Drugstore Cowboy”

“The Grandmaster”

“Night Of The Kings – 6/4”

“Queen & Slim

“Safe”

“Saving Face”

“Stronger (2017) – 6/5”

Black Cinema

“Above The Rim”

“All About The Benjamins”

“Baby Boy”

“Cradle 2 The Grave”

“Dead Presidents”

“Grand Crew”

“Little Man”

“Notorious (2009)”

“Phat Girlz”

“Roots”

“Sparkle (2012)

“The Steve Harvey Show”

“Traffik”

“What’s Happening!!”

“Why Do Fools Fall In Love?”

“You Got Served”

Comedy

“Bringing Down The House”

“Central Intelligence -6/11”

“Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie”

“Desperately Seeking Susan”

“Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead”

“Girl In Progress”

“Hit & Run -6/8”

“Jexi”

“Kenan”

“Little Nicky”

“Metro”

“Night School”

“Shallow Hal”

“Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit”

“Taxi”

“The Other Guys”

“We’re The Millers”

Documentary

“Freeheld”

“The Back Nine”

Drama

“Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut”

“American History X”

“Before I Fall”

“Boyz N’ The Hood”

“Cast Away”

“Detroit”

“Ford V Ferrari”

“Gifted (2017)”

“Judas And The Black Messiah”

“Lean On Me”

“Lords Of Dogtown”

“Malcolm X”

“My Girl”

“My Girl 2”

“Outsiders (2016)”

The Color Purple

“The Oath

“The Patriot (2000)”

“Scarface”

Horror

“Dead Silence”

“Interview With The Vampire”

“Leprechaun”

“Malignant”

“Mirrors”

“The Descent”

“The Descent: Part 2”

“The Fog (2005)”

Kids & Family

“Annie (2014)”

“Leave It To Beaver”

“Muppets From Space”

“Paddington”

“Space Jam”

“The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland”

“The Ant Bully”

“The Great Gilly Hopkins”

“The Karate Kid (2020)”

“The Smurfs (2011)”

Romance

“Aloha”

“Baggage Claim”

“Guess Who”

“High Fidelity”

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back”

“Little Black Book”

“Love & Basketball”

“Love Don’t Cost A Thing”

“Meet Joe Black”

“Poetic Justice”

“The Perfect Holiday”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Alien Vs. Predator”

“Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem”

“Demolition Man”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“I, Robot”

“Johnny Mnemonic”

“King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword”

“La Brea”

“Lockout”

“Predator”

“Predestination”

“Space Jam”

“The Maze Runner”

“V For Vendetta”

Thriller

“Alex Cross”

“Collide”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“High Crimes”

“Jackie Brown”

“Kidnap”

“River’s Edge”

“Runaway Jury”

“Running With The Devil”

“Trust – 6/11”

“The Long Kiss Goodnight”

“Untraceable (2008)”

Western

“All The Pretty Horses”

“Last Man Standing”

“Seraphim Falls”

“The Cowboys”

“The Homesman”

“The Long Riders”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email