OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Payne

William “Bill” Payne, 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 15, 2024.

He was preceded in death by wife, Katherine Hunter Payne; mother, Margaret Payne Giles; father, Donald Everett Giles; brother, Donald Edward Giles; and sister, Shirley Scruggs.

He is survived by daughter, Connie Payne (Garry) Phillips; and granddaughters, Tania Miller and Tiffany Miller.

Bill was born in Memphis, TN, on January 12, 1931, and was raised in Middle Tennessee, where he attended Antioch High School. An ardent patriot, he joined the Army National Guard at age 16 in 1947– lying about his age in order to be accepted. Basic training delayed his high school graduation for a year, until June 5, 1951.

He married the love of his life, Katherine, in Corinth, MS, on July 11, 1952, and they made their home in Brentwood, TN, near family and longtime friends.

A lifelong Tennessean, Bill retired from the Guard as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1986, having earned dozens of commendations and medals, including 20 Guard Commendation Ribbons, a Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medals, Armed Forces Reserve medals, Tennessee Distinguished Unit Commendation and the State of Tennessee Meritorious Unit Citation.

Bill loved working with his hands, building dollhouses for his granddaughters and birdhouses for his backyard. He also loved the beach, traveling annually with his family to St. George Island in Florida for many years.

His pride and joy was the train set that he built from scratch and created an entire community around – naming items in honor of loved ones – including the Lynnville and Northern Railroad for his daughter, Connie Lynn; Tiffany’s Lazy T Ranch and Tania’s Bookstore for his granddaughters, and Taylor’s Nuts n Bolts for his best friend.

The Fort Payne military area of the set had a helicopter with spinning rotor blades. It had working lights at intersections and in buildings, and crisscrossing train tracks throughout the community.

Bill and Katherine were longtime members of the Grassland Heights Baptist Church, and the funeral services will be conducted by the Rev. Rusty Trotter on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 1:00 -2:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment with Military Honors is at Woodlawn Cemetery. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Donations to Alive Hospice in Bill’s name would be welcome, as the staff at the Murfreesboro facility treated him lovingly in his final days, nicknaming him Pawpaw.

He will be missed dearly by friends and family, but we draw comfort from the certainty that he is in heaven with Katherine, watching over us as he did in life.

