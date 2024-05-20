OBITUARY: Sharon Rutledge

Sharon Rutledge, age 72 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Preceded in death by parents, J. W. and Ruby K. Maynard; sisters, Rebecca Fults, Alene Sealy and Linda “Punkin” Pippin; brothers, Jerry Maynard, and Michael “Buster” Maynard.

Sharon loved children. She has been with Metro Nashville Schools for over 35 years; the last 30 years were with Una Elementary School. She loved those she worked with and the children she was around. She loved her family and especially her granddaughter, Emma.

Survived by husband, Mike Rutledge; sons, Michael (Edit) Rutledge and Josh (Rebecca) Rutledge; granddaughter, Emma Rutledge; and sisters, Terresa (John) Lee and Dena (J. J.) Hammonds.

Funeral services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tom Shed, Mark Blankenship, Mr. Peterson, John Lee, Little John Lee and Josh Rutledge.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 20, 2024, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

