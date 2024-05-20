OBITUARY: Mattie Belle Reedus

Mattie Belle Reedus, age 93, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living and made her transition into her heavenly home.

Mattie was born in Thompson Station, Tennessee, on November 22, 1930, to the late Douglas Holt and Regguffer Prowell Holt.

She dedicated her life to God and Christ at an early age and was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she was baptized.

Educated in Maury and Davidson County school systems, Mattie attended Washington Jr. High School and graduated from Pearl High School. She pursued her dream of becoming a professional nurse, embarking on a career in healthcare that spanned nearly 50 years. She began her career at Hubbard Hospital at Meharry and later worked at Vanderbilt University Hospital for almost 40 years.

Mattie is survived by her son, Frank Reedus, III (wife Rita); four daughters, Reada (Dyann) Goodwin (son-in-law Dickie) of Columbia, TN, Brenda Holt Porter of Columbia, TN, Princess L. Reedus of Nashville, TN, and Candy Reedus of White Bluff, TN. Her surviving grandchildren are Tatia Lockridge of Peachtree City, GA, Denita Cenci of Rockford, IL, Michael Holt of Columbia, TN, Tamara Bryanton of Clarksville, TN, Carla Adams of Nashville, TN, Lacy Reedus-Hall of Clarksville, TN, Lily Reedus of Smyrna, TN, and Elijah Reedus of Nashville, TN.

She also leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her much-loved sister/cousin, Edna Mae Fitzgerald, and a host of cousins, friends, and family members who will miss her dearly.

Along with her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her son, Solomon Reedus; Frank Reedus, Jr.; her grandson, Donald Hill; and her great-granddaughter, Kayla Bryanton.

As her son Frankie expressed, “I gave bouquets of flowers while you were here, and I will continue to celebrate and cherish you till my last days before I walk that path and join you.”

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 2:00 PM at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

