Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition Plans Protest Monday in Franklin

Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition will hold a protest called “My Voice My Right” on Monday, August 17.

The protest will take place in downtown Franklin at the square from 6 p, – 8 pm. Hosts for the evening are Howard Garrett for Alderman at Large, Williamson County Young Democrats, and Franklin Justice and Equality.

The group states via Facebook the reason for the protest, “In light of the recent legislation that was passed to restrict the voices of our 1st Amendment Right, we as a community are coming together to stand in solidarity with our friends in Tennessee. It is important that our voices are not silent, and we ensure that our Legislators are aware of the pain that is experiencing throughout our country. Until #BlackLivesMatter we have work to do.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs and wear masks.

For the latest information, visit their Facebook page.