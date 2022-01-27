Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2022. Highlights this month include murder-mystery Murderville, Tinder Swindler, The Cuphead Show!, and a new season of Love is Blind.

Coming Soon

  • Business Proposal — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Juvenile Justice — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
  • One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
  • One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

February 1

  • My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Addams Family
  • Anaconda
  • Batman Begins
  • The Book of Eli
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • Caddyshack
  • Caddyshack 2
  • Countdown
  • The Dark Knight
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • Donnie Brasco
  • The Exorcist
  • The Foreigner 300
  • The Hangover
  • Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
  • The Last Samurai
  • The Lucky One
  • The Negotiator
  • The New Guy
  • New Year’s Eve
  • The One
  • The Other Boleyn Girl
  • The Other Guys
  • Patsy & Loretta
  • Transformers: Dark of the Moon
  • Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
  • Warrior
  • Watchmen

February 2

  • Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 3

  • Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES

February 4

  • Looop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM
  • Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM

February 8

  • Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY

February 9

  • Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM

February 10

  • Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM
  • Vincent
  • Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES

February 11

  • Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM
  • Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM
  • Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM
  • Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM
  • Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
  • Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM
  • Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 12

  • Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES

February 14

  • Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES

February 15

  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
  • Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
  • Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 16

  • Blackhat
  • jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
  • Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 17

  • Erax — NETFLIX FILM
  • Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM
  • Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM
  • Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM
  • Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES

February 18

  • The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
  • Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM
  • Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM

February 20

  • Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM

February 21

  • Halloween (2007)

February 22

  • Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Love Is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
  • RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTAR

February 23

  • Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • UFO — NETFLIX FILM

February 24

  • Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 25

  • Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
  • Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Restless — NETFLIX FILM
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM
  • Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES

February 28

  • My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM
  • Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

