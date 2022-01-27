Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2022. Highlights this month include murder-mystery Murderville, Tinder Swindler, The Cuphead Show!, and a new season of Love is Blind.
Coming Soon
- Business Proposal — NETFLIX SERIES
- Juvenile Justice — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
- One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
- One Piece: Episode of Alabasta
February 1
- My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Addams Family
- Anaconda
- Batman Begins
- The Book of Eli
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Caddyshack
- Caddyshack 2
- Countdown
- The Dark Knight
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- The Devil’s Advocate
- Donnie Brasco
- The Exorcist
- The Foreigner 300
- The Hangover
- Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
- The Last Samurai
- The Lucky One
- The Negotiator
- The New Guy
- New Year’s Eve
- The One
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- The Other Guys
- Patsy & Loretta
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Warrior
- Watchmen
February 2
- Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 3
- Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES
- Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES
February 4
- Looop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM
February 8
- Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME
- Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY
February 9
- Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES
- Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY
- The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM
February 10
- Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM
- Vincent
- Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES
February 11
- Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM
- Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM
- Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 12
- Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES
- Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES
February 14
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES
February 15
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 16
- Blackhat
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
- Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 17
- Erax — NETFLIX FILM
- Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM
- Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM
- Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES
February 18
- The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM
- Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM
February 20
- Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM
February 21
- Halloween (2007)
February 22
- Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love Is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTAR
February 23
- Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- UFO — NETFLIX FILM
February 24
- Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 25
- Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES
- Restless — NETFLIX FILM
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM
- Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES
February 28
- My Wonderful Life — NETFLIX FILM
- Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3