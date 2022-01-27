Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2022. Highlights this month include murder-mystery Murderville, Tinder Swindler, The Cuphead Show!, and a new season of Love is Blind.

Coming Soon

Business Proposal — NETFLIX SERIES

Juvenile Justice — NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

February 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank — NETFLIX FILM

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Addams Family

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner 300

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

February 2

Dark Desire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Tinder Swindler — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 3

Finding Ola — NETFLIX SERIES

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Murderville — NETFLIX SERIES

February 4

Looop Lapeta — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Through My Window — NETFLIX FILM

February 8

Child of Kamiari Month — NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES

Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? — NETFLIX COMEDY

February 9

Catching Killers: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Disenchantment: Part 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ideias à Venda — NETFLIX SERIES

Only Jokes Allowed — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Privilege — NETFLIX FILM

February 10

Into the Wind — NETFLIX FILM

Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part — NETFLIX SERIES

February 11

Anne+: The Film — NETFLIX FILM

Love Tactics — NETFLIX FILM

Bigbug — NETFLIX FILM

Inventing Anna — NETFLIX SERIES

Love and Leashes — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Tall Girl 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Toy Boy: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather — NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty Five Twenty One — NETFLIX SERIES

February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — NETFLIX SERIES

Fishbowl Wives — NETFLIX SERIES

February 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Ridley Jones: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer — NETFLIX FAMILY

Swap Shop: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 17

Erax — NETFLIX FILM

Fistful of Vengeance — NETFLIX FILM

Forgive Us Our Trespasses — NETFLIX FILM

Heart Shot — NETFLIX FILM

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — NETFLIX COMEDY

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — NETFLIX SERIES

February 18

The Cuphead Show! — NETFLIX FAMILY

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — NETFLIX FILM

Space Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Texas Chainsaw Massacre — NETFLIX FILM

February 20

Don’t Kill Me — NETFLIX FILM

February 21

Halloween (2007)

February 22

Cat Burglar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind Japan — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

RACE: Bubba Wallace — NETFLIX DOCUMENTAR

February 23

Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

UFO — NETFLIX FILM

February 24

Karma’s World Music Videos — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 25

Back to 15 — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Merlí. Sapere Aude — NETFLIX SERIES

Restless — NETFLIX FILM

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — NETFLIX FILM

Vikings: Valhalla — NETFLIX SERIES

February 28